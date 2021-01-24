Conor McGregor earned a staggering £18million, including purse and pay-per-view numbers in the fight in which he was knocked out by Dustin Poirier early today.

“That equates to a mind-blowing £2.4m-per-minute, or £40,000-a-second, dwarfing most fighters’ earnings”, The Sun reported.

“He got around £3.65m just for walking into the Octagon overnight, more than most in a lifetime.

“It was then topped up as PPV figures across the world look to have continued to stay high.

Compared to McGregor’s earnings, Poirier landed just £730,000 for turning up on Fight Island.

McGregor started well in the UFC 257, before being overcome by his American opponent’s leg kicks and then incredible punch-combo stoppage.

The Dubliner might have lost – to take his record to 22-5 – but his bank balance got another healthy hit.

The 32-year-old Irishman was destroyed in the second round after being put out cold on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi.