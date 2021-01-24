By Taiwo Okanlawon

The Bauchi State Environmental Protection Agency (BASEPA) has collaborated with other agencies to joined hands and fumigate the state starting from Saturday night against mosquito vectors.

The Bauchi State Agency for the Control of HIV/AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria (BACATMA) also joined the collaboration in order to eradicate malaria in the state.

The collaboration was revealed on Saturday evening by BASEPA Director-General, Dr Ibrahim Kabir, while briefing journalists, adding that the agencies would fumigate 125 streets in Bauchi metropolis.

According to Dr Kabir, the fumigation exercise was being carried out following a complaint made by an elderly man to the state governor, Senator Bala Mohammed, that the state was full of mosquitoes making people of the state sick.

He informed it was based on the complaint that Governor Mohammed instructed both BASEPA and BACATMA to immediately embark on the fumigation exercise.

He added that the governor directed that the fumigation be carried out in all the 20 local government areas of the state.

Kabir informed that N5 million would be expended by the agencies on the one-week exercise.

The BASEPA boss informed that the exercise would be conducted every day between 3 pm and 6 pm, explaining that human traffic would have reduced on the streets at such times.

He, however, appealed to the people of Bauchi to cooperate with the personnel carrying out the exercise by allowing them to do their job, as the exercise is strictly meant to curb the risk of malaria infection in the state.

Dr Kabir further called on people to restrict their animals so that they would not be harmed by the chemical to be used for the fumigation.