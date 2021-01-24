Governor Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State has extolled the virtues of late Mallam Yusuf Bala, elder brother to the Commissioner of Finance, Alhaji Ibrahim Mohammed-Augie, who died on Friday in a road accident.

In a statement, on Sunday, in Birnin Kebbi, by Alhaji Abubakar Mu’azu-Dakingari, his Chief Press Secretary, the governor described the deceased as ‘a very humble, gentle and upright person’ who contributed immensely to the development of Argungu Emirate and Kebbi State.

The governor prayed Allah to admit Bala into Aljannah Firdaus and give his brother and family members the fortitude to bear the loss.

A retired health personnel, late Bala died along Yawa Road, in Tigi, at the age of 65, leaving behind two wives and many children.

Responding on behalf of the family, a family head, Alhaji Ibrahim Hassan, and the Commissioner of Finance, appreciated the governor’s condolence visit, praying to Allah to reward him abundantly.