By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Mikel Arteta has said a lack of cutting edge in the second half was to blame in our FA Cup defeat to Southampton.

“We attempted 11 shots in the fourth round tie – eight of which came after the interval – but we were unable to find a way through the resolute Saints defense, and our cup dreams are over for another season, he said.

The manager said also that they missed a lot of chances. “You’re not going to have 10 or 12 chances against this team. They’re really organized, they make it hard for you. But when we have three or four, we didn’t hit the target. It could’ve been a different game if we did.

He also expressed disappointment at their disqualification. He said he is disappointed with how they lost the game and the way they conceded.