A fire outbreak at the Nigeria Army Depot, Zaria, Kaduna State, has destroyed parts of Block 15 of soldiers’ quarters at the depot.

Capt. Abdu Arigu, Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, Army Depot, Zaria, confirmed the incident in Zaria on Sunday.

According to him, the incident occurred at 9.30 p.m. on Saturday at the block – a two-storey building – and destroyed the last floor.

“There was no loss of life to the incident.

“Combined efforts of firefighters at the Nigeria Military School and Kaduna State Fire Service brought the situation under control,” Arigu said.

He said that investigation was ongoing to ascertain the cause of the fire with a view to forestalling a similar occurrence.