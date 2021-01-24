Aliko Dangote has sued his ex-American mistress identified as Autumn Spikes for “revenge porn.”

Autumn, through her Instagram account @Allarounda1, had shared a video of herself and the richest African man on a couch draped in an orange blanket fiddling with his mobile phone with his buttocks clearly exposed.

She also posted pictures of Mr. Dangote alighting from a luxury plane in a private hanger, describing herself repeatedly as a ‘ForbesListSugarBabe’ in apparent reference to her lover’s status amongst an elite list of world’s billionaires.

The raunchy images were later deleted by the woman, claiming she had been flooded with requests from bloggers to comment further on her affairs with Mr. Dangote.

She also rejected claims that she took her affairs with Mr. Dangote to social media to chase undue fame.

In follow up updates, she said she was trying to clean Mr. Dangote’s name from the mess earlier created by Bea Lewis, who described herself as a restaurant operator in the United States.

However, Mr Dangote, in the lawsuit filed in an American court in Miami, Florida, sought compensation for $30,000 with the claim that his reputation was battered by the “ForbesListSugarBabe.”

Meanwhile, Autum Spikes took to her Instagram account and threatened Mr. Dangote that he had taken the wrong turn by making the case public.

Autumn Spikes noted that the billionaire risked having additional embarrassing information about him published on the Internet as part of the suit.

Autumn also noted that Mr. Dangote had offered to pay her for her silence, an arrangement she rejected before the billionaire filed the suit.

“Aliko is suing me for declining his silence money.. How petty of him and his legal team,” she wrote.

She said the pair had been in a relationship for nine years without a non-disclosure agreement to gag her from publicly commenting on the affair.

Mr. Dangote’s lifestyle has been largely kept from the public until now. Little was known about him beyond his marriage and divorce in the past.

However, Mr. Dangote’s media aides have yet to comment on the scandalous affairs that seemed to be pointing at the billionaire’s steep appetite for glowing American women.