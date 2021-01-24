South-West Governors including Governor Rotimi Akeredolu would meet with the leadership of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria on Monday.

The meeting was meant to find lasting solutions as the seven-day ultimatum issued by Ondo State Governor, Mr. Rotimi Akeredolu, to Fulani herdsmen to vacate the state’s forest reserves expired on Sunday.

The meeting was also meant to end incessant killings, kidnapping, and crises between herdsmen and farmers in Ondo state.

The meeting would be held in Akure, the state capital.

The Ondo State Chairman of MACBAN, Alhaji Bello Garba, who confirmed the development, said the national leadership of the association had arrived in Akure in preparation for the peace meeting.

“The National Chairman of Miyetti Allah is in town now and I cannot talk about what we want to discuss at the meeting but I can assure you that we are going to address the press tomorrow after the meeting,” Garba told Punch.