By Taiwo Okanlawon

The management of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko (AAUA), has postponed its examinations billed to commence on Monday and ordered that the school main gate be shut indefinitely.

This was disclosed in a statement released by the University acting Registrar, Opeoluwa Akinfemiwa after a truck incident accident led to the deaths of nine people who were mostly students.

Several other people also sustained various injuries in the accident.

According to the institution, the postponement of exams was considered as a mark of respect for the departed students.

It also called for calm among other students, adding that the university and the state government are already making efforts to address the incessant accidents along Ikare-Akungba road.

“As a mark of respect for our departed students, the examinations scheduled to start on Monday, 24th January, 2021, is hereby postponed till further notice,” the statement read.

“We appeal to our students to remain calm, as the University mourns those that lost their lives in this unfortunate incident.

“The University and the Ondo state government are working round the clock to institute permanent solutions to the problem of incessant road accidents along Ikare-Akungba road.”

Also, the management also said shutting the school main gate indefinitely is to guide against incessant accidents, noting that it’s shocked over the incident.

The management said the decision is a temporary measure, and therefore directed staff and students to make use of the Sports Center gate, Guest House gate and Eastern gate.