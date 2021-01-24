By Abankula

Former presidential candidate, Adamu Garba struck a chord with his Twitter followers today when he tweeted the simple solution to the recurring crisis between farmers and herdsmen: ranching.

“I’m a Fulani man, but I can tell you that it doesn’t make sense for cows to be roaming the streets in 2021”, Garba said in a tweet trending as No. 3 in Nigeria on Sunday.

“Cows should be ranched on a land acquired or rented by the ranchers.By law, land can only be used through rent or purchase.

“Govt should step forward & clear this out”, he wrote.

“I believe, to reconcile the raging herders crisis is to open proper communication where each knows the laws of the land.

“All lands in Nigeria, including forests belongs to some entity, FG, SGs, LGs, Company’s or individuals.

“Thus no land can be used without proper authorization.

“The problem of the Fulani herders is a betrayal from the city Fulanis, who decided, after moving to cities, acquiring wealth & power, but forget to carry the village brothers along, leaving them in a desperate situation.

“The rich Fulanis must come together & get ranching lands.

“Land issue is as old as humanity, no any state power can give land to anyone where the land is been identified with owners for generations, without purchasing or renting.

“The rich Fulani must come together & assist our fellow brothers to get reaching land or forest for grazing.

“Lack of proper communication to the herders in understanding the law of land use, by bringing the surrounding communities onboard isn’t good enough.

“It may well be a breeding ground for a cyclical conflicts, a very ripe situation for civil war.

“This must be avoided AT ALL COST”, he added.

His candid tweets on Sunday drew a lot of reactions. While some expressed surprise that such a view could come from him, Adamu responded by saying he was not expressing the view for the first time.

He advocated the same position in January 2018, in an interview with Sahara Reporters.

(watch him then:

One commenter who agreed with him wondered why the Buhari administration has not adopted the solution as a policy all these years:

“This thing you said now is too difficult for Buhari to do, a man steeped in his caveman’s worldview and believes we must maintain national grazing routes for herders in 2021. Only then will it be said that we are tolerant of one another’.