By Jennifer Okundia

Mavin Records latest signee Ayra Starr comes through with the video for “Away” off her debut EP, directed by Kewa Oni.

Music producer, singer-songwriter and entrepreneur Don Jazzy shared a post of the female act and welcomed her into his label.

He stated that “Last year I met the most incredible 18-year-old girl, her name is @AyraStarr. Through her lyrics guided by her soulful voice. I am able to see the world from a teenager’s point of view. Ayra is not just an amazing artist, she is an all-round superstar. It’s been a fantastic experience working behind the scene for over a year and we at Mavin Global are super proud to present to the world today #AyraStarr. Pls follow and join me to welcome to MAVIN @ayrastarr #MavinActivated”

While Ayra also said “I am very honored to be part of the Mavin family and excited to go on this journey. Thank you to everyone who has been in my corner from day one. Let’s GO!”

Watch her visuals here.