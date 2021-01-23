Veteran Nollywood actress Idowu Philips also known as Mama Rainbow has remembered her husband Augustine Ayanfemi Phillips 37 years after he died.

The 78-year-old shared a picture of Mr Phillips, who worked closely with the late patriarch of the Nigerian Film Industry Sir Herbert Ogunde in an Instagram post on Friday.

She said they celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary in the 70s.

“37 YEARS AGO JUST STILL LIKE YESTERDAY MY DEAREST HUSBAND ❤️💔🥵🥵🥵lost my husband some years ago We celebrated our 10-year anniversary in 70s and we were looking forward to many more years to come, but God had a different plan. I miss him every second.

“I find my comfort and strength from the Holy scriptures and remembering how he loved and I can’t ever forget how much femi loves me BUT today he has come back @officialfemiphillips @olabisiomolara8 @rotimiashiwaju,” she wrote.