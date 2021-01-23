By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Nigeria’s COVID-19 cases soared above 2,000 mark on Friday after an update was done by the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, on Saturday.

The NCDC had late Friday night released 1,483 new COVID-19 cases for Nigeria, with Lagos conspicuously missing.

But the centre released an updated version, with Lagos posting 831 cases on Friday, an increase from the 824 cases it posted on Thursday.

With this, the NCDC said Nigeria reported 2,314 new COVID-19 cases on Friday instead of 1,483.

This is the first time the nation is posting over 2,000 cases of coronavirus in a single day. The figure is the highest posted by the nation since the pandemic broke out in February 2020.

Kaduna State posted its highest COVID-19 cases, with 545 new infections reported, up from the 128 cases it reported on Thursday.

Following Kaduna is the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja, with 235 new cases, a drop from the 246 cases it reported the previous day.

Plateau State reported 127 new cases, representing a drop from the 166 cases posted the previous day.

Others are: Nasarawa (80), Oyo (72), Delta (65), Rivers (64), Kano (46), Ogun (46), Bayelsa (30), Gombe (30), Abia (28), Osun (27), Edo (25), Ondo (14), Sokoto (12), Zamfara (10), Bauchi (8), Imo (5), Jigawa (4), Ekiti (4), Borno (4) and Niger (2).

The NCDC also updated the death rate, releasing 12 new deaths for Friday, instead of the earlier seven it released.

Total confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nigeria now stand at 118,969, out of which 94,877 survivors were discharged and 1,497 deaths reported.

New cases were reported in 23 States and Abuja.

See figures below

Lagos-831

Kaduna-545

FCT-235

Plateau-127

Nasarawa-80

Oyo-72

Delta-65

Rivers-64

Kano-46

Ogun-46

Bayelsa-30

Gombe-30

Abia-28

Osun-27

Edo-25

Ondo-14

Sokoto-12

Zamfara-10

Bauchi-8

Imo-5

Jigawa-4

Ekiti-4

Borno-4

Niger-2