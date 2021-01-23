Former U.S. President President Donald Trump has spoken 48 hours after he left office, hinting that he’ll be back on the political scene soon.

In a brief interview with the conservative Washington Examiner, Trump said ” ‘We’ll do something, but not just yet’.

It was his first public comment since President Joe Biden was sworn in on Wednesday.

Blocked by Twitter and Facebook, Trump has been limited in speaking his mind, without inhibitions.

And he spoke as U.S. Senate Majority leader, Chuck Schumer announced that Trump’s second impeachment trial will be delayed till 8 February.

This will allow other urgent businesses, such as cabinet nominations, Biden’s Economic Rescue Plan to be dealt with.

The alteration in the impeachment calendar does not however stop Speaker Nancy Pelosi, from submitting the impeachment article as scheduled on Monday.

Trump meanwhile is lying low as he starts his new life as a Florida resident and golf club regular at his Mar a Lago in West Palm Beach.