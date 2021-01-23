By Jennifer Okundia

The rate at which street boys harass actors and actresses for money whenever they are shooting, has become a cause for concern, as disclosed in a now viral video by Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham.

Abraham revealed that after giving the boys money, they will still complain that the money isn’t sufficient for them.

Actresses like Ruth Kadiri and Laide Bakare confirmed the issue and said “What we go through is not funny, na fight we Dey fight now any little thing they will be asking for 50 thousand naira.”

Toyin who was on the set of the film “Ige” shared a visual and her caption read “Filming @ige_thebiopic.

“Area boys 🤦🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️After giving them money they will still complain that the money is not enough and they want more. This is what we go through every time we are filming but we love them sha.”

Abraham started her acting career in 2003. She has produced, directed and featured in several Nigerian films, such as Alani Baba Labake, Ebimi ni, also directed and released the popular Nollywood movie, Fate of Alakada.

She was nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Yoruba film titled Ebimi ni during the 2013 Best of Nollywood Awards in a Yoruba film titled Ayitale.