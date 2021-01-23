English FA Cup holders Arsenal exited the 2020/2021 competition on Saturday after a 1-0 fourth-round defeat at Southampton.

Brazilian defender Gabriel conceded an own goal in the 24th minute after a shot from Southampton defender Kyle Walker-Peters deflected into the net from his boot.

Southampton have now advanced to the fifth round, where they will travel to Wolverhampton Wanderers who on Friday knocked out sixth-tier side Chorley 1-0.

Speaking after the game Arsenal Manager Arteta said he has no complaints but disappointed that the dream to retain the FA Cup came to an end today.

He said: “No. I’m disappointed because we wanted to continue in the competition. We had a dream to do it again – like we did it last year – step-by-step, but that dream today is over.”

Arteta also stated that he was disappointed with the way his team conceded.

He said: “We know we shouldn’t be doing that and giving the lead to the opponent. At the same time, I cannot fault the effort of the players, how they tried, how they improved throughout the game, and tried to go for the goal in the second half with the way we did it. But it wasn’t enough and we conceded a goal that we shouldn’t. We created the chances but we didn’t hit the target.