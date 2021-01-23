By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association has also demanded that Yoruba activist, Sunday Adeyemi popularly called Sunday Igboho be arrested.

Chairman of the Oyo State chapter of the association, Ibrahim Jiji, made this demand in a press briefing in Ibadan stating that Fulanis are not criminals.

“We are all Nigerians. We appreciate and love the governor of Oyo State, Engr. Seyi Makinde for saying the truth. We need to join hands together to ensure we have a peaceful society. Our people are not happy and many of them are living in fear. Some had fled their homes.

“We want justice for Seriki Fulani. All those that perpetrated the evil must face the wrath of the law. They are not powerful than the government. Who is Sunday Igboho and why is he more powerful than the government?

“I have said time without number that we have criminals among all the tribes and not peculiar to Fulani. Those who are suffering the injustice now are not the criminals they are hunting for. These are good people and not criminals. The government should do the needful to ensure peace returns to the Ibarapa axis.”

The Yoruba activist on Friday surfaced at Igangan, Ibarapa North Local Government Area of Oyo State on Friday, insisting that Fulani herdsmen must leave the area after the expiration of a seven-day ulimatum he gave them.

This has led to so much controversies and call for his arrest.