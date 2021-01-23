By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Critic, Femi Fani-Kayode has described Yoruba activist, Sunday Igboho and some others as heroes that have emerged from the Southwest to stop invasion of the zone by Fulani herdsmen.

Igboho singlehandedly issued seven-day ultimatum to Fulani herdsmen in Ibarapa, Oyo State to leave the area.

At the expiration of the ultimatum on Friday, he went to Ibarapa to address thousands of supporters and insisted that Fulani herdsmen must leave.

Fani-Kayode has described such boldness and bravery from Igboho as the making of a champion.

He said with the likes of Igboho and Olayomi Koiki, new leaders were rising up in the Southwest.

According to him, Igboho and others are strong, fearless, radical and young, saying that the zone has finally gotten a new set of champions.

“New leaders are rising up in the SW. They are strong, fearless, radical & young. Names like Sunday Igboho, Olayomi Koiki and others come to mind.

“The SW has finally got a new set of champions & heroes.They believe in Oduduwa Republic. None can stand against them. I commend them,” he tweeted.

Igboho is the chairman of Adeson International Business Concept Ltd and the Akoni Oodua of Yoruba.

He gained social media tractions in January 2021 when he gave a week ultimatum to Fulani herdsmen in Ibarapa to vacate the land after the killing of Dr. Aborode.

He became famous after the part he played in the Modakeke/Ife war between 1997 and 1998, where he was a defendant of Modakeke people.