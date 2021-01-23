By Kazeem Ugbodaga

The Arewa Consultative Forum, ACF, has called on the Federal Government to stop the attack on Fulanis in Ibarapa area of Oyo State now or it will instigate counter-attacks in the north.

The ACF, in a statement on Saturday by its National Publicity Secretary of the ACF, Emmanuel Yawe, said the body received reports of an attack by Yoruba youths on Alhaji Saliu Abdulkadir, the Serki Fulani in Oyo State.

It said in the reports, he was attacked and driven out of his house, eleven cars and his house burnt with his family members now living in the bush.

The statement said there were allegations that one Sunday Igboho an agitator for the Oodua Republic and who issued an ultimatum giving Fulani people seven days to leave Yorubaland was the instigator of the attack.

The ACF said most disturbing aspect of the attack was the allegation that the security agents who were earlier warned about its imminence stood by helplessly as the attack was carried out.

It said the ACF was worried about this trend and called on the Federal and State Governments in the South West to move quickly to avert a social upheaval that night destabilize the whole country.

“We recall that the civil war in the 60’s started with attacks and counterattacks like this. “The governments must be proactive and stop history from repeating itself,” the statement said.

The ACF said those who carried out these attacks must be apprehended and that the due process of the law allowed to take its course.

It warned: “If this is not done there may be counterattacks in the north and the country will be up in flames. The authorities must act. The ACF is very worried and calls on them to act fast.”