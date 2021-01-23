The name, Sunday Adeniyi Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, was little known until 14 January, 2021. He did the unusual, he dared the Fulani hegemony, he issued seven-day ultimatum to Fulani herdsmen in Igangan, Ibarapa North Local Government Area of Oyo State to quit.

His fame suddenly soared, he immediately hit national and the world scene. For too long, the Fulanis have dominated the scene in the form of killings and maiming innocent lives. Their incursion in Southwest became a serious concern, many have spoken but did not march their words with action because of fear of the presidency led by a Fulani.

But Igboho went to the Fulani colony in Ibarapa after the killing of Dr Fatai Aborode, a PDP chieftain in Oyo State by suspected Fulani gunmen, to issue them quit notice.

With that threat to the Fulanis to quit, Igboho became popular, even as he promised to come back after the expiration of the ultimatum. He came back on Friday, 21 January, 2021 to Igangan and addressed thousands of supporters.

As tension brew, Governor Seyi Makinde was forced to threaten him with arrest, but he was undaunted.

But who is Sunday Igboho? What are the facts and figures about him? Here are seven quick facts about him obtained from Wikipedia.

1. He was born October 10, 1972 in Igboho, Oke-ogun in Oyo State.

2. He became famous after the part he played in the Modakeke/Ife war between 1997 and 1998, where he was a defendant of Modakeke people. He is therefore a war monger.

3. He is politician and business man. He is the chairman of Adeson International Business Concept Ltd and the Akoni Oodua of Yoruba. He played a part in the emergence of Makinde as governor of Oyo State.

4. He relocated to Ibadan after the Ife/Modakeke war where he met former Oyo State Governor, Lam Adesina through a courageous step while trying to defend the rights of the people at a fuel station.

5. He worked with former Governor, Rasheed Ladoja and became one of his most trusted aides.

6. As the Akoni Oodua of Yoruba land, he is known for fighting for the right of the Yorubas where he possesses metaphysical powers and advocating for the Oduduwa republic.

7. Igboho is a Christian, married to two wives and has children, including three professional footballers playing in Germany.

8. He started life as a mechanic and motorcycle repairer