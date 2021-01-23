Okafor Ofiebor

Yet to be ascertained number of persons were feared dead with many others injured from the explosion at a gas plant in Agbor, the headquarters of Ika South local government area of Delta state late Friday.

The tragic incident reportedly occurred at the popular Osadebe Gas plant along the Lagos-Asaba Expressway.

While the cause of the explosion was yet to be ascertained, eyewitnesses said it resulted in huge destruction in the environment.

According to eyewitnesses, several houses near the gas plant were reduced to ashes by the fire from the explosion.

“Osadebe Gas Plant near Untouchable, Lagos/Asaba Expressway Agbor is on fire. Several persons reportedly burnt with several houses on fire. The Gas plant is Close to Stevenson Hotel,” Bassey, an eyewitness said.

Another eyewitness showed gory images of the incident and indicated that attempts to rescue the victims were frustrated by the unavailability of necessary equipment.

He added that non-availability of staff at the Agbor Central hospital has also hampered efforts to take care of who suffered different degrees of burns from the incident.

No official statement has been released by the Delta State Fire Service Command as well as the state government on the incident as at the time of writing this story.

However, information available to our correspondent revealed that more firefighters have been mobilized to put out the fire that raged up till Saturday morning.

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State is expected to visit the scene for assessment of the damages caused by the explosion.

As at the time filing this report, available facts concerning the explosion, casualties and level of damage are still sketchy.