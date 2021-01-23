Rafa Benitez has left his position as manager of Chinese Super League side Dalian Professional by mutual consent.

The former Chelsea boss said it was for family reasons and the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement on his website, Benitez wrote:

“Unfortunately, like so many things in the last year, Covid-19 has changed our lives and our projects.”

“From today, both my coaching staff and I will sadly no longer be coaching the Dalian Professional F. C.

“It has been an incredible experience and for this, I would like to thank all my staff, coaches, medical and club staff, as well as our players.

“The pandemic is still here, for all of us, and supporting our families has been a priority when making this decision.”

Benitez had one more season left on his estimated 12-million-pound-a-year ($16 million) contract at Dalian, in China’s northeast.

Dalian failed to qualify for the Super League’s Championship stage last season, which was affected by the pandemic, finishing seventh in their eight-team group.

However, they secured their top-flight status in the relegation playoffs.

Benitez is widely linked with a return to Newcastle as manager Steve Bruce who succeeded him is under pressure after a nine-game run without a victory in all competitions.