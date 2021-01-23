By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Nigerians have expressed anger over the order of the Inspector General of Police, IGP, Mohammed Adamu to arrest Yoruba activist, Sunday Igboho.

Igboho caused tension in the country when he ordered the Fulani herdsmen in Igangan, Ibarapa North Local Government of Oyo State to leave the area within seven days.

At the expiration of the ultimatum on Friday, he addressed thousands of supporters in Igangan, insisting that the Fulanis must leave the town.

On Saturday, Adamu ordered the arrest of Igboho for giving quit notice to Fulani herdsmen.

The order of the IGP has angered Nigerians as they attacked the IGP who had failed to order arrest of killer herdsmen.

According to Temidayo Adesina on twitter, “If FG becomes unresponsive, people’ll resolve to self help. When AYCF leader Y. shettima asked igbo to leave north, FG didn’t ordered 4 his arrest. Government of tribalism & nepotism can tell police IG to get Sunday Igboho arrested 4 trying to protect Yoruba land, we’re not one Nigeria.”

Somto Okonkwo, in his comment said “The YORUBA NATION must protect Sunday Igboho!!! Finally, the people of the South West can now understand the warnings of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. when he warned about the rampaging Fulani herdsmen and the conspiracy by the Presidency to keep backing them, most of you called MNK names.”

Rampaging Fulani Herdsmen Rearing Cow's Move Around With AK-47's Rifles & Explosive Devices. They Kill Farmers, Rape Women & Destroy Farmlands Yet This Govt Have Refused To Arrest Or Declare Them Terrorists. But They Went After Nnamdi Kanu & Doing The Same Thing To Sunday Igboho. pic.twitter.com/Iu8ocCoh1L — Somto Okonkwo (@General_Somto) January 23, 2021

While Arewa Youths gave Igbos quit notice to leave the North back then, Miyetti Allah spiced things up with their threats to Southerners, IGP was asleep but now, herdsmen were asked to leave Yoruba land, they wanna arrest Sunday Igboho No better definition of hypocrisy than this — I Z U (@heisizumichaels) January 23, 2021

Arewa Youths asked igbos to vacate the north.FG promised to arrest them & in the end,they had to be 'begged' by the Borno governor.Different rules apply to Arewa,Nnamdi Kanu & Sunday Igboho.The shamelessness with which they protect their own is why we are in this mess. — Umar Sa'ad Hassan🇳🇬 (@Alaye_100) January 23, 2021

Wait oooo IGP Has Ordered Arrest Of Sunday Igboho, what of this one ????. @Gidi_Traffic pic.twitter.com/WQREwMwOwZ — 𝐆𝐢𝐝𝐢𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐜 (@Gidi_Traffic) January 23, 2021

IGP, I have no problem if you arrest Sunday Igboho, bt 2weeks ago in Sokoto a group ordered Bishop Kukah to quit Sokoto, why didn’t IGP order their arrest? Why the double standard? We now knw where the priority of Buhari govt lies, i.e. the protection of herders above citizens — Adenekan Mayowa (@Mayorspeaks) January 23, 2021

It would be dangerous, reckless & counter productive for Buhari to ARREST or KILL Sunday Igboho. When the Northern youths demanded that Igbos should leave the north no-one was arrested. Why should Sunday be arrested or killed for asking KILLER Fulani herdsmen to leave SW? 1/4 — Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) January 23, 2021

I'm shocked that the IGP ordered for the arrest of Sunday Igboho but didn't order his men to enter the bushes of Ibarapa North LG & fish out killer herdsmen & kidnappers. True, Igboho's outbursts are capable of causing anarchy, but you can't go after him & ignore the terrorists. — 'Fisayo Soyombo (@fisayosoyombo) January 23, 2021

The IGP has ordered Oyo CP to arrest Sunday Igboho and bring him to Abuja. Mr IGP, what about giving similar order to Borno CP on Shekau, the BokoHaram leader? — TD Cole Esq. ⚖🇳🇬 (@BolanleCole) January 23, 2021

The IGP will have to explain to Nigerians why he is ordering the arrest of Sunday Igboho and did not order the arrest of Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, the spokesperson of The coalition of northern groups who threatened the whole nation on @channelstv. https://t.co/qiB8rAflYr — Olúyẹmí Fásípè 🇳🇬 (@YemieFASH) January 23, 2021

At this point, I think the Southwest Governors should come together and make Sunday Igboho the Head of Amotekun and empower the unit appropriately to secure our forests. We must be very strategic in this fight against the kidnappers and rapists that have invaded our land. — Olúyẹmí Fásípè 🇳🇬 (@YemieFASH) January 23, 2021

In the face of crisis, the people look up to their leaders to save them and when they don’t unexpected leaders emerge. This is the case of Sunday Igboho. If our leaders refuse to deal with the issue of Fulani herdsmen, the people will begin to save themselves!! pic.twitter.com/8pNiUAZMos — Elder Seun 🇳🇬 (@iamseunalaofin) January 23, 2021

When Arewa Youths/elders gave the Igbos an ultimatum to leave the North, the ringleaders of the eviction notice should have been arrested. It would have justified the arrest warrant for Sunday Igboho who for an illegal eviction notice. But the man in Aso Rock is a daft bigot. — Kelvin Odanz (@MrOdanz) January 23, 2021

People have been killed, raped and robbed by these Fulani herders. It will be insensitive for government to arrest Sunday igboho without addressing the root cause of the agitation. — Tosin🇳🇬🇨🇦👨 (@Ohloowatoscene) January 23, 2021