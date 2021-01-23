Sunday Igboho

By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Nigerians have expressed anger over the order of the Inspector General of Police, IGP, Mohammed Adamu to arrest Yoruba activist, Sunday Igboho.

Igboho caused tension in the country when he ordered the Fulani herdsmen in Igangan, Ibarapa North Local Government of Oyo State to leave the area within seven days.

At the expiration of the ultimatum on Friday, he addressed thousands of supporters in Igangan, insisting that the Fulanis must leave the town.

On Saturday, Adamu ordered the arrest of Igboho for giving quit notice to Fulani herdsmen.

The order of the IGP has angered Nigerians as they attacked the IGP who had failed to order arrest of killer herdsmen.

According to Temidayo Adesina on twitter, “If FG becomes unresponsive, people’ll resolve to self help. When AYCF leader Y. shettima asked igbo to leave north, FG didn’t ordered 4 his arrest. Government of tribalism & nepotism can tell police IG to get Sunday Igboho arrested 4 trying to protect Yoruba land, we’re not one Nigeria.”

Somto Okonkwo, in his comment said “The YORUBA NATION must protect Sunday Igboho!!! Finally, the people of the South West can now understand the warnings of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. when he warned about the rampaging Fulani herdsmen and the conspiracy by the Presidency to keep backing them, most of you called MNK names.”

