By Funmilola Olukomaiya

Popular Nollywood comic actor, Osita Iheme, widely known as ‘Pawpaw’ has added another feather to his cap!

The king of meme who is also the founder of Inspired Movement Africa, which he founded to inspire, motivate and stimulate the minds of young Nigerians and Africans has bagged a Lifetime Achievement Award at the African Movie Academy Awards (AMAA).

Osita Iheme took to his Twitter page to announce his latest achievement as he wrote: “I received the Lifetime Achievement Award at the African Movie Academy Awards. Congratulations to myself.”

See his post below.

I received the Lifetime Achievement Award at the African Movie Academy Awards. Congratulations to myself 🔥🤲🏼🥺🥺 pic.twitter.com/Z51Rk322Qk — Osita Iheme (@realpawpaw1) January 22, 2021

Osita Iheme was often typecast in the role of a child but he rose to fame in 2003 when he starred together with Chinedu Ikedieze in the comedy film ‘Aki na Ukwa’, where he played the role of Pawpaw.

He has played the role of a child in many of his films but later adopted more mature roles. Iheme has starred in over a hundred movies and is one of the most popular faces in Nollywood.

He is the New Generation Ambassador for Rotary International District 9110 and the author of book INSPIRED 101.

He has evolved in his career from a comedic actor to a multifaceted established actor, this has gained him respect throughout the Nigerian movie industry and with its fans alike.

Osita’s fanbase has grown globally as his character has been trending through memes since 2019 on Twitter and other social media platforms globally.