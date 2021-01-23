By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

The Nigerian Police has deployed technology towards handling insecurity in the country with the launch of its “Rescue Me app.”

The app would aid the timely arrival of police officers to crime scene anywhere in the country.

Jigawa State Police commissioner, Usman Gonna said that the app was developed to tackle insecurity through technology.

The Police CP said the application would improve the response time of police officers to emergency situations in real-time as the application uses internet services and is global position satellite (GPS)-based.

Check by PM News shows that the application is available for download on Google Play Store and Apple app store. The commissioner also said the app is available for download on the Nigeria Police National Command and Control Safety Centre’s official website, www.npfc4i.com

The app is easy to use.

The commissioner explained stating that users only have to press the “help button” and the distress button will promptly offer for selection an incident icon.

The icons include Homicide, Killing Spree, Rape, Assault, Kidnapping, Domestic Threat, Burglary, and Violence.

Users are also to select an estimated number of victims to ease the decision-making and preparedness of the rescue team, the commissioner added.

Afterward, the camera and microphone of the smartphone are activated for the collection of evidence as the emergency would immediately be sent successfully to the police control room.

The police CP said it could also be used to report unprofessional conduct of police officers.