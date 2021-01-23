The National Assembly on Saturday postponed its resumption to enable lawmakers, who are members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), to partake in the party’s membership registration and revalidation exercise scheduled to begin on Monday 25th January 2020.

The resumption of plenary earlier scheduled for Tuesday, January 26, has now been moved to Tuesday, February 9.

This was confirmed in a statement signed by the Clerk to the National Assembly, Olatunde Ojo.

The statement read, “This is to inform all distinguished senators and honourable members of the National Assembly that the resumption of plenary sessions earlier scheduled for Tuesday, 26th January 2021, is hereby rescheduled for Tuesday 9th February 2021.

“This postponement is to enable members of the All Progressives Congress to participate in the registration and revalidation of its membership scheduled to commence on Monday, 25th January 2021.

“All inconveniences caused by this change of date are regretted.”