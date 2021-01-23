The Police Command in Anambra has arrested one Nonso Eze, 37, for allegedly pushing a lady to her death from his apartment on the fifth floor of a 5-storey building.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), CSP Haruna Mohammed, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Awka.

Mohammed said the incident occurred at about 3 a.m. on Saturday at No. 6 Orakwe Close, Fizzle, Awada-Obosi, in Idemili North Local Government Area of the state.

The spokesman, who noted that the matter was reported to Awada Police Station at about 6:30 a.m. on same day, said the victim, yet to be identified, was later confirmed dead by a medical doctor.

“Police operatives attached to Awada Division visited the scene, photographed the victim and rushed her to a hospital in Onitsha for medical attention but was certified dead on arrival by a medical doctor.

“Consequently, preliminary inquiry from the occupants of the compound revealed that the girl was allegedly pushed down from the room of one Nonso Eze, 37, of same address following a quarrel,” he said.

According to him, the suspect was subsequently arrested and following a search executed in his apartment, a pair of female slippers and unused condom was recovered as exhibits.

Meanwhile, Mohammed said the lady’s corpse has been deposited at the hospital mortuary for autopsy while the investigation will continue to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident.

He added that the suspect will be prosecuted after a full-scale investigation.