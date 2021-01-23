The Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu has ordered the immediate arrest of Yoruba activist, Sunday Igboho over ultimatum to Fulani herdsmen to quit Ibarapa, Oyo State.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu was quoted as saying the IGP has ordered Igboho’s arrest in an interview with BBC Hausa Service.

Shehe said he just got off the telephone with the Inspector General of the Nigeria Police, who confirmed to him that he had ordered the arrest of Igboho, who is to be brought to Abuja.

According to him, Igboho is among topics that had generated public discourse on social media in Nigeria on Friday since he visited Igangan in Ibarapa Local Government (of Oyo State) where he insisted that all Fulani residents in Oyo State, must leave as long as kidnapping continued.

He stated that the government was having a hard time punishing such offenders because of the activities of human rights organisations.

Shehu said the order given by the Inspector General of Police, for now, was that Igboho should be arrested and brought to Abuja to be taken to court to face prosecution.

Igboho had last week Friday issued seven days ultimatum to Fulani herdsmen in Igangan, Ibarapa, Oyo State to leave the area over incessant killings of Yorubas.

He addressed thousands of his supporters in Igangan on Friday after the expiration of the ultimatum and renewed his threat to the Fulani herdsmen to quit the area.