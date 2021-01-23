The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has described the death of the former Inspector,-General of Police, Alhaji Gambo Jimeta, who was one of its founding pillars, as a great loss to the nation.

The National Publicity Secretary of the forum, Mr Emmanuel Yawe, said this in a condolence message issued on Friday in Kaduna.

Yawe said that the ACF was on Thursday thrown into mourning mood with the death of Jimeta, who was of its founding pillars.

He described his death as a great loss to the Northern region in particular and Nigeria in general, noting that Jimeta died at a time the extensive knowledge he acquired over years of credible service to Nigeria was much more needed.

He said that ACF sympathised with his immediate family and Adamawa government, saying that his expertise on security matters in Nigeria was second to none.

“Late Jimeta was born on April 15, 1937, and joined the Nigeria Police in 1959, popularly known as Gambo, he received training in both local and foreign police colleges particularly in the UK, U.S. and Cairo.

“A celebrated crime buster, he was responsible for ridding Lagos of armed robbery when he was appointed the state Commissioner of Police in 1977 and was later appointed the Inspector-General of Police in 1986,” he said.

He recalled that late Jimeta in his early days of his appointment as I-G, gave Nigerians a fresh breath when he broke the notorious band of armed robbers led by Lawrence Anini.

He said that Jimeta was also a National Security Adviser to President Ibrahim Babangida and a member of Presidential Advisory Committee on Prerogative of Mercy to President Goodluck Jonathan.