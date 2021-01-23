By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode on Saturday warned President Muhammadu Buhari not to think of arresting Yoruba activist, Sunday Igboho, saying it would be very dangerous to do so.

Igboho has been at the centre of controversy for issuing ultimatum to Fulani herdsmen to quit Igangan, Ibarapa North LGA of Oyo State.

Tension is now brewing in the area following the expiration of the ultimatum and the sudden appearance of Igboho in Ibarapa on Friday to address thousands of supporters.

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has told the Oyo Police Command to arrest Igboho and others fuelling ethnic crisis in the State.

Reacting to the development on Saturday, Fani-Kayode said it would be dangerous, reckless and counter productive for Buhari to arrest or kill Sunday Igboho.

“When the Northern youths demanded that Igbos should leave the north no-one was arrested. Why should Sunday be arrested or killed for asking killer Fulani herdsmen to leave South West?

“I advise the FG to tread softly because Sunday has the full support of the Yoruba nation because he has spoken for the people. Kill him and you make him a martyr for Oduduwa, arrest him and you make him the greatest hero of the Yoruba since independence. Whichever way he wins,” he said.

According to Fani-Kayode, the way to solve the problem was to arrest the herdsmen who kill and kidnap people in the South West and not to arrest or kill those who were standing up and speaking for their victims.

“Sunday did not ask for all Fulanis to leave SW. He asked for the killers, terrorists& kidnappers among them to leave Ibarapa and the Yoruba people love him for it.

“Is that a crime? As long as he maintains the peace & does not indulge in or encourage any violence, I do not see what he has done wrong? In 1999 when Gani Adams was rising up I identified him as a young man to watch. I wrote an essay about him and I said his courage would take him far.

“I was proved right. Today I identify Sunday Igboho who has stood up against wickedness, injustice & apartheid in our land when other Yoruba leaders were too timid to stand. I commend his courage,” he said.