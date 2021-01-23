By Okafor Ofiebor

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa today visited the Osadebe Gas Plant, the scene of a gas explosion in Agbor, headquarters of Ika South local government area of Delta state.

Okowa was accompanied to the scene by top government officials and top management of the Ika South Council.

He also visited the Agbor Central Hospital Agbor where he sympathized with those injured.

The explosion occurred Friday night at the plant on the Lagos-Asaba Expressway, close to Eye Clinic.

It left a trail of ruins, by the time it was extinguished.

The number of human casualties has not been officially confirmed.