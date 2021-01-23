By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Pep Guardiola has heaped praises on his players after their late 3-1 win against Cheltenham Town.

Pep Guardiola admitted he was worried as Manchester City trailed in the closing stages of the FA Cup fourth-round tie but praised his players for how they responded to falling behind.

Guardiola said his side took nothing for granted against the League Two outfit who sit 72 places below us in the Football League, and the Spaniard was satisfied with our late rally.

“Of course,” he said when asked if he was concerned after falling behind.

“But like the Brighton game two years ago, we worked, suffered, tried different systems and were there at the end and our quality was the difference.

“We are happy to win this type of game. In this competition, we know what can happen all around the world and in Europe when smaller teams can knock bigger ones out, but I was very happy with the reaction of the players.”