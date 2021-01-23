Gov. Matawalle visits attacked communities

Gov. Bello Matawalle of Zamfara on Saturday visited communities recently attacked by bandits in Maru and Maradun LGAs of the state, and promised to improve security.

Some gunmen last week attacked Dutsingari, Rayyau and Janbako communities in the two LGAs and killed more than 40 people.

During a visit to the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs’) temporary camp in a primary school in Kanoma Ashalafiya community of Maru LGA, Matawalle described the incident as unfortunate.

The IDPs, mainly women and children, were displaced from Dustengari, Rayyau, Talli, Mahuta and Munkuru communities over fear of bandits’ attack.

Matawalle said the visit was to sympathize with the IDPs over the incident.

“When the incident happened last week, I was not in the country. I quickly came back to ensure that the situation is under control.

“We are going to return you to your communities.

“We are going to provide permanent security points in your communities and ensure your safety while in your communities,” Matawalle said.

The governor directed an immediate supply of food items and essential commodities to the IDPs.

He urged residents of the state to embark on prayers to seek God’s intervention in the security situation.

The Emir of Maru, Alhaji Muhammadu Maigari, thanked the governor for the visit.

Maigari called on the residents of the state to offer special prayers against insecurity.

In Janbako community, the governor donated five million naira to the families of the deceased.

Matawalle appealed to residents of the state to continue to support the state government and security agencies in the ongoing peace process.