Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia has approved the dissolution of the State Executive Council with immediate effect.

This is contained in a statement, signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Onyebuchi Ememanka, on Saturday in Umuahia.

The statement announced that the dissolution is with immediate effect, saying that “all those affected by this dissolution are to handover all government properties in their possession, together with their handover notes, to their respective Permanent Secretaries.

However, not all members of the Council are affected by the dissolution order.

“The Governor expressed his deep appreciation to the former officer holders for their services to the people of Abia State, and wished them well in their future endeavors.”