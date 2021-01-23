By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Kaduna State posted its highest COVID-19 cases on Friday, taking over from Lagos, which surprisingly reported no case in the last 24 hours.

Figures released by the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, showed that the state posted 545 of the 1,483 new cases on Friday.

This is the highest the state has recorded since the pandemic broke in February 2020. The state has not reported over 200 cases before, but it broke that on Friday, ramping up huge 545 cases.

This is far higher than the 128 cases it reported the previous day.

Surprisingly, Lagos, which raked in 824 cases on Thursday did not report any case on Friday.

Following Kaduna is the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja, with 235 new cases, a drop from the 246 cases it reported the previous day.

Plateau reported 127 new cases, representing a drop from the 166 cases posted the previous day.

Others are: Nasarawa (80), Oyo (72), Delta (65), Rivers (64), Kano (46), Ogun (46), Bayelsa (30), Gombe (30), Abia (28), Osun (27), Edo (25), Ondo (14), Sokoto (12), Zamfara (10), Bauchi (8), Imo (5), Jigawa (4), Ekiti (4), Borno (4) and Niger (2).

The nation reported a drop in infections, with the 1,483 new cases not anywhere near the all-time high 1,964 cases it recorded on Thursday.

This takes the total National COVID-19 infections to 118,138, with 94,150 survivors discharged so far.

Five deaths were reported on Friday, taking the national death rate to 1,490.

New cases were reported in 22 States and Abuja.

