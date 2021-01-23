As the country continues to experience a spike in the spread of the coronavirus infection, Osun has recorded 27 new cases of the infection, raising the tally of cases in the state to 1,348.

Osun was also among 22 states and the Federal Capital Territory that accounted for the country’s 1,438 new cases on Friday.

According to the daily report of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), on Friday, other states that accounted for the country’s new cases included: Kaduna – 545, FCT – 235, Plateau – 127, Nasarawa – 80, Oyo – 72, Delta – 65, Rivers – 64, Kano – 46, Ogun – 46, Bayelsa – 30, Gombe – 30, Abia – 28, Edo – 25, Ondo – 14, Sokoto – 12, Zamfara – 10, Bauchi – 8, Imo – 5, Jigawa – 4, Ekiti – 4, Borno – 4 and Niger – 2.