President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed heartfelt condolences to the government and people of Borno State on the death of Emir of Dikwa, Shehu Abba Masta II, the second-highest-ranking traditional ruler in the Borno kingdom.

In a condolence message to the Shehu of Borno, Abubakar Ibn Umar Garbai El-Kanemi, the government and people of Borno State, President Buhari said: ”the death of the traditional ruler came at a time when his services were badly needed in the country.”

Describing the late Emir as a gentleman who worked for the welfare of his people, the President said: “the contributions of the late Emir of Dikwa to unity, harmony and peaceful coexistence in the country were remarkable and Nigeria will miss his services.”

“May Allah forgive his gentle soul, and reward his noble deeds with aljanna. May Allah grant his family the fortitude to bear this great loss,” the President prayed.