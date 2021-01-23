The Borno Government has confirmed the demise of a first class king, Ibn-Masta El-Kanemi, the Shehu of Dikwa.

The state Commissioner for Information, Alhaji Babakura Abba-Jato, said this in a statement on Saturday in Maiduguri.

Abba-Jato said the first class traditional ruler, who was in his mid-70s, passed away in the early hour’s of Satuday in Abuja of yet to be disclosed ailment.

“Born in 1946 the late Shehu was appointed as the Shehu of Dikwa after the creation of another emirate out of the then Dikwa emirate in 2008.

“A season school administrator, civil servant and politician died in a private hospital after a protracted illness,” he said.

He said that the remains of the deceased was expected in Maiduguri from Abuja.

The late Shehu left behind wives, children and many relatives.

The commissioner said that Gov. Babagana Zulum, has cut short his official engagements in Southern Borno in honour of the departed monarch.

Zulum prayed the Almighty Allah for the repose of Shehu’s soul, his family and the entire Dikwa emirate fortitude to bear the loss as the royal father’s death is a loss to the entire state and the country at large, he stated