The All Progressives Congress (APC) has postponed its planned nationwide membership registration exercise after criticism from Nigerians.

The party had announced the registration exercise for intending members to commence on January 25th of 2020, a move that was criticized by many Nigerians over the rising COVID-19 cases.

However, John Akpanudoedehe, secretary of the APC caretaker/national convention planning committee, disclosed on Saturday, that the registration exercise has now been postponed till further notice.

“We sincerely apologise on the postponement of the proposed All Progressives Congress party registration which was scheduled to take place on Monday 25th of January, 2021, now put on hold till further notice to be declared by the state chairman,” he said.

“We, therefore, implore all members and stakeholders, well-wishers and lovers willing to join our great party to put on hold till directive comes from above. Thanks for your cooperation.”