Former governor of Oyo State, Chief Adebayo Alao-Akala, has advised Governor Seyi Makinde to, as a matter of urgency, convene a Council of State meeting to brainstorm on the security challenges besetting the state.

Alao-Akala, who is the chairman, Elders Advisory Council of the state chapter of the All Progressives Congress, made the call during an interview with journalists shortly after an expanded meeting of the party, held on Saturday at his Awosika, Ibadan residence.

He said that a Council of State meeting, comprising of all former governors of the state, both military and civilian, is necessary at this point to save the state from total collapse, security-wise.

Council of state meeting is a statutory organ of government and its function, including advising the executive in policymaking.

Alao-Akala said, “Governor Seyi Makinde needs help in the area of maintaining law and order in the polity. Hence, he should not shy away from that fact.

“He needs to sit down and brainstorm with people who have been there before him to share from their wealth of experience on how certain things are done especially in the area of security.

“Take for instance, at the national level, the president meets periodically with former heads of state and former presidents and all former Chief Justices, among others, at the Nigerian Council of State meeting to review activities of government and seek for advise and interventions where need be.

“This is exactly what Governor Makinde needs in Oyo State at the moment. The peace and stability of the state is a collective responsibility of all. We are all stakeholders in the Oyo State project.”

The former governor said there are seasoned, well trained retired generals who have been a military administrator of the state at one time or the other who are still alive and civilian governors who had been on that seat before Governor Makinde.

He added that there were also retired chief judges of the state who will have one or two advises to offer to nip in the bud all these security challenges before it gets out of control.

“Part of the duties of the Council of State is also to advise whenever requested to do so on the maintenance of public order within the federation and any part thereof and in such other matters as may be desired. So, Governor Seyi Makinde will very much be in order if he convenes this strategic meeting as a stitch in time saves nine,” Chief Alao-Akala added.