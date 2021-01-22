Mr Caden Yu, the Managing Director of Samsung Electronics Nigeria, has revealed why JoeBoy and a media personality Ebuka Obi-Uchendu were signed as ambassadors for the company’s A-Series and Flagship mobile devices respectively.

Joe Boy and Ebuka were announced at the recent launch of the Samsung Galaxy A series and Samsung Galaxy Unpacked which held on Jan. 11 and Jan. 14 this year at The Experience Centre, Yudala Heights, Victoria Island, Lagos.

However, Mr Caden Yu, said JoeBoy was signed because he symbolizes the values that Samsung had stood for over the years.

“The Samsung brand stands for quality, innovation, change, self-expression and excellence.

“These qualities are epitomised by JoeBoy, whose depth and quality of work as well as versatility as a music artiste have endeared him to many Nigerians.

“We are very proud to have him endorse our new A Series mobile phones,’’ he said.

On Ebuka, Yu added that “A lawyer, media personality and one of the most trendsetting fashion icons in Nigeria, Ebuka, known for his impeccable sense of style, poise and success clearly embodies what Samsung Galaxy Flagship Smartphones are known for; exquisite, fashionable, with stunning designs and experience that is second to none.

“We are excited to have him onboard.”

“The colour accuracy on Samsung Phones display is amazing and it fits my kind of use. I can watch movies, go live with my fans, continue my emails on the go!

“It is really exciting to be part of the Galaxy family as a brand ambassador,’’ Joe Boy said.

“I am beyond excited to be joining the Samsung family. It is a Brand I have admired for a very long time for so many obvious reasons.

“Its designs have always been amazing. The brand has consistently been a clear leader in the market with innovative features, aesthetics that have always been really pleasing and most importantly, putting consumers first. So, this is a partnership I am super proud of,” Ebuka said.

Samsung Nigeria has surely set the pace for 2021 in the mobile phone market with the introduction of these iconic individuals alongside the launch of their new A-series and S 21 series devices, the statement said.