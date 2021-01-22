By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Nollywood actress Victoria Inyama has thrown a subtle jab at former President Jonathan’s aide, Doyin Okupe after his son, Bolu Okupe came out as gay.

The movie star who made a comment on Bolu Okupe’s post said God is blessing all the looters. She said they all will cry and be embarrassed in their old age.

“That’s ok, your choice but you didn’t need to announce it unless you trying to spite your father… God is blessing all the looters. In their old age they will be crying in embarrassment… because una do Nigerians anyhow, receive the settlement in Jesus name…

Bolu’s coming out to be gay has been received with mixed reactions from various quarters.

His father, Doyin Okupe said he sees a major spiritual challenge ahead and said the whole saga would end up in praise who he serves day and night.