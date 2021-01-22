By Taiwo Okanlawon

Controversial social media influencer and singer Tunde Ednut has recovered his Instagram account with one million followers still intact.

On his return to the photo-sharing platform, the singer cum influencer shared a picture of himself with a crown on his head on Thursday, boasting about his comeback.

Tunde also wished himself a happy belated birthday.

He wrote, “DO YOU KNOW THE MEANING OF “BABATUNDE”????….. Anyways, the King is back AGAIN a.k.a. STUBBORN KOGI BOY… Happy Birthday to me (Jan20th).”

Tunde’s Instagram account was deleted for the second time days after he rejoined the social media on Sunday, January 10, and instantly got over 500k followers in four hours.

However, on Wednesday, after his Instagram account hit one million followers, and he gave out one million to a lucky fan to celebrate his landmark followership, it was deleted again.

Previously, Tunde Ednut’s Instagram was deleted after several reports from unknown persons. According to Instagram back then, the entertainer’s account was deleted because it goes against the community’s guidelines. Ever since the social media influencer was off social media.

Celebrities in the entertainment industry include Don Jazzy, 2baba, AY, Daddy Freeze, Sound Sultan Nkechi Blessing among others rallied support for the bloggers asking that his Instagram account is restored all to no avail.