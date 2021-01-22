By Abankula

The second impeachment trial of former U.S. President Donald Trump will begin next week, new majority leader Democrat Chuck Schumer said on Friday.

He said the House of Representatives will deliver to the senate on Monday, an impeachment measure, charging Trump with inciting insurrection.

The trial process that could ban him from holding office again will begin on Tuesday,

“The House will deliver the article of impeachment to the Senate.

“The Senate will conduct a trial of the impeachment of Donald Trump.

“It will be a full trial. It will be a fair trial,” Schumer said on the Senate floor.

His position however differed from former majority leader, Mitch McConnell who had suggested the trial be delayed till early February.

This he said was to allow the senate deal with President Joe Biden’s nominees for key posts.