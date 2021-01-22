By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Yoruba activist, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho has dared Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde to arrest him for ordering Fulani herdsmen to leave Ibarapa.

Igboho had last Friday issued seven-day ultimatum to Fulani herdsmen in Igangan, Ibarapa North LG to leave the area over incessant killings of Yoruba people.

Makinde had countered him in a broadcast, saying everyone has the right to live anywhere in Oyo State.

Igboho, on Friday, after the expiration of the ultimatum addressed thousands of supporters in Igangan and again ordered Fulani herdsmen to leave.

But Makinde, on Friday asked the new Commissioner of Police in Oyo, CP Ngozi Onadeko, to arrest and treat those igniting ethnic tension in the state as criminals.

Makinde said that attempt to fuel security tension under any guise that would threaten the corporate vision of Nigeria would not be tolerated by his administration.

He said that his government was not against any ethic group, but was determined to flushing out criminal elements anywhere in the state.

He stressed that the Hausa/Fulani ethnic group residing in the state was not his government’s target, but hoodlums, bandits, irrespective of their tribes and religion.

But Igboho replied Makinde, daring him to arrest him, saying he would not believe his threat until he sent soldiers and police to arrest him.

“You can bring all Fulanis to Yorubaland, if you like, you unfortunate ones. It will not be well with you. You are threatening me in my fatherland with Fulanis. You will not prosper.

“Is it the Fulani’s that make the laws of the land? Have you forgotten when you were ‘bankrolling’ me when you wanted to become Governor and all I did for you all during the elections, and now you dare threaten me?

“Well, I don’t believe that you are serious with your threats yet, until you bring all the soldiers and policemen to arrest me in my house, before I know you are serious. You are all fools.”