Okafor Ofiebor/ Port Harcourt

A 20- year- old housewife, Believe (husband’s name withheld) has alleged that one Ogechi Uchendu who she described as her husband’s friend raped her at her home in Mgbuitanwo, a community in Emohua Local Government area of Rivers State.

Narrating how she was allegedly raped in a conversation with PM NEWS, Mrs Believe said Uchendu, who is a native of the community came to their house on the night of January 13, 2020, to borrow a knife which he said he will use to harvest plantain.

She said her husband and her brother who stayed with them were not at home at the time.

She said Uchendu came back some minutes later, asking her to open the door to take a bunch of plantain that she will give to her husband when he comes back.

Mrs Believe said she opened the door and took the plantain to the kitchen, but while she was trying to go back, the husband’s friend restrained her, and told her to comply with his instructions or he will kill her.

She said despite her pleas, Uchendu dragged her to the floor and raped her at the corridor of their house.

While confirming the incident, the president of the youth association of the community, Chinedu Jeremiah, said the suspect was arrested by the youths in the area two days after the housewife reported Uchendu to them.

He, however, said the alleged rapist was immediately handed over to the police at Rumuji Divisional Police headquarters

Jeremiah said it is also a taboo for a man to have sex with a woman on a bare floor in Mgbuitanwo, regardless of the relationship.

He therefore described the alleged rape of the woman on the floor as not only a crime but a sacrilege in the community.

He said the suspect was handed over to the Police because the Youth association under his leadership does not condole criminality irrespective of ethnicity.

Meanwhile a Human rights advocate, Prince Wiro, who is also the Secretary of Board of Trustee Centre For Basic Rights Protection and Accountability Campaign has called for a comprehensive investigation into the incident to determine the level of culpability of the suspect for possible prosecution.

As at the time of filing this report, Uchendu has been detained at Rumuji Divisional Police headquarters while Mrs Believe is appealing to the Police to ensure that justice is done in the matter.

SP Nnamdi Omoni, Spokesperson for the Rivers State Police command was yet to respond to our enquiry on the matter.