By Jennifer Okundia

Nigerian actress, movie producer and brand influencer Regina Daniels shared a message on her timeline that has sparked reactions.

Daniels, 20, showed off photos of her in a red dress, while she also showcased the interiors of a bus that is probably the latest addition to her fleet of cars.

Her caption read “In order to insult me, I must value your opinion 👋 Life is a magical journey. There are no wrong routes just detours 🤍.”

In 2019, the mum of one married billionaire business man Ned Nwoko, who is 40 years older than herself. They have a son together named Munir.