By Jennifer Okundia

Beauty queen Regina Askia is back to the movie screen.

The actor who is also a writer, and public speaker, has been filming in Atlanta on the set of a new movie by Siderz Entertainment LLC titled “WEB.“

In the film, she acted as Olivia, the wife to Desmond, played by Ramsey Nouah. She broke the news on her timeline.

Her message read:

“And so, I wrap up on the set of WEB today as OLIVIA, a wife DESMOND @ramseynouah will not forget in a hurry. Much love to cast and crew of @siderzentertainment @robertopeters @woleogundare and all the talented young men and women who made it happen.

“Safe journey to everyone as you travel back. I can’t wait to watch the premiere. Thank you Atlanta, it’s been real and hello NewYork . Much love 💕”