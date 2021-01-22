By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Real Madrid have announced that head coach, Zinedine Zidane has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Frenchman, who has been unsure about his future at Santiago Bernabeu, will now enter a period of self-isolation.

Zidane’s side endured a shocking Copa del Rey defeat to Alcoyano on Wednesday, with the Blancos slipping out of that competition after being humbled by third-tier opposition.

His positive test means he would not be in the dugout for Real’s next trip to Alaves as they look to bounce back from their Copa del Rey exit.

The Blancos boss has become the latest among senior figures at the Bernabeu to contract coronavirus.