By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nigerian singer and songwriter David Chinedu Romaine professionally known as “PAYSEEN” has announced the release of his album titled “Vibe Machine”.

The fourteen-track project which currently available on all streaming platforms was released under Cassa Gang Entertainment and Exclusive License to Super 5.

The tracks include Only God, Wasted, Run Away, Money Is Vanity, Atewo, Open Up, Kondo, My Rosa, Peri, Suddenly, Property, Bloody, Do Good, and Gbona.

Shabzi Madallion, Jargokush, Swain, Amukelani, and Godspo also featured on the album.

PaySeen who also a producer employed the services of creative producers such as Ashlee Space Sound, P Tune Beats, Tune Prince, Hunkie SoundGod, Mickey Greene, Nine2Five, 13Teen, GHS Beatz, Ransom & Shanor, and Top Age.

All songs are mixed and mastered by Payseen.

Payseen creates more of African contemporary sounds and elements that has an evolutionary sound that is internationally comparable to other big guns in the industry.

His music is storytelling and vocal to our African ways, he creates global music that influences and relates to every human existing in this generation to the next, meaning his music is the future of African music at large.

Payseen was born and raised in Lagos, Nigeria in the early 90’s and with music being a dream he has been chasing as a teenager and started recording and producing his own music between the ages of 15 & 16 years old.

​

The African based music genius is independent working in partnership with KUSHEMPIRE ENT in recording and pushing his music currently, with a stream of hits under his belt that changed his whole entire landscape of progress and took his own bar to another dimension, he worked with the best in the land.

​

Payseen is the founder & co-owner “Cassa Gang”, a platform that creates African music in any language in the African soul.

You can stream Vibe Machine Here.