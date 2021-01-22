Governor Seyi Makinde and the new Commissioner of Police in Oyo, CP Ngozi Onadeko,
The new Commissioner of Police, Oyo State Command, Ngozi Vivian Onadeko, who is also the first Oyo State female Commissioner of Police, on Friday, January 22, 2021, paid a courtesy visit to the Oyo state governor, Seyi Makinde at the Governor’s Office, Secretariat, Agodi, Ibadan.
Oyo State Governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde (left); presenting an artwork to the first female Commissioner of Police, Oyo State Command, Ngozi Vivian Onadeko, during her first official visit to the governor at the Governor’s Office, Secretariat, Agodi, Ibadan. PHOTO: Oyo State Government.
Oyo State Governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde (left) and the first female Commissioner of Police, Oyo State Command, Ngozi Vivian Onadeko, during her first official visit to the governor at the Governor’s Office, Secretariat, Agodi, Ibadan. PHOTO: Oyo State Government.
From left, New Commissioner of Police, Oyo State Command, Ngozi Vivian Onadeko; Oyo State Governor, ‘Seyi Makinde; Secretary to the State Government, Mrs. Olubamiwo Adeosun; Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abass Akinwale and others, during a courtesy visit to the Governor’s Office, Secretariat, Ibadan. PHOTO: Oyo State Government.
